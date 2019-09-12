Sempra Energy (SRE) to pay $0.97 on Oct 15, 2019; Mai Wealth Advisors Cut Visa Cl A (V) Holding By $683,696

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Visa Inc Cl A (V) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 3,952 shares as Visa Inc Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 103,518 shares with $17.97 million value, down from 107,470 last quarter. Visa Inc Cl A now has $388.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 8.61M shares traded or 27.35% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is expected to pay $0.97 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SRE) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.97 dividend. Sempra Energy’s current price of $143.26 translates into 0.68% yield. Sempra Energy’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Sep 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $143.26. About 1.24 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,472 shares to 85,603 valued at $20.89 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Developed Mkts E (VEA) stake by 8,046 shares and now owns 208,723 shares. Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa Inc (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa Inc has $21000 highest and $162 lowest target. $192.07’s average target is 9.77% above currents $174.98 stock price. Visa Inc had 22 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19100 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. Jefferies reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Mgmt has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Westfield Capital Lp has 1.95% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Accuvest Advisors accumulated 9,785 shares. 120,678 were reported by Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Co Ny. Zevin Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 112,009 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap Intll has 1.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Savant Cap Ltd Llc reported 11,303 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 0.01% or 391 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 1.5% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ledyard National Bank stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.37% or 44,662 shares. Girard Ptnrs stated it has 87,739 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 251,800 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 30.59 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.33 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 20.63 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Among 4 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy has $16200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 2.09% above currents $143.26 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”.