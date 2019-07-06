Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Rose While Ecofin LTD Boosted Its Stake; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Fiera Capital Trimmed Its Position

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 13,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, down from 368,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $102.21. About 184,235 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE)

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 727,934 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 94.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 49,061 shares to 646,575 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thl Credit Inc (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 374,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 73,322 shares to 112,990 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,902 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

