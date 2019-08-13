Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake Has Raised by Ledyard National Bank; Deutsche Bank Ag Lifted Its P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) Holding by $5.91 Million; Market Value Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 218,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.86 million, up from 832,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 130,420 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 13,290 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 2.06M shares traded or 46.90% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Howe Rusling stated it has 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cambridge Advisors Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 22,951 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Lord Abbett Limited Com owns 506,944 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) owns 5,292 shares. 118,828 are held by Rockland. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested in 0.01% or 6,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,321 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 12,723 shares stake. Tobam owns 403,990 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 178,023 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,748 shares to 76,204 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Morningstar Us Mkt Tilt Etf (TILT) by 4,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,999 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 287,701 shares to 342,311 shares, valued at $18.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 20,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,457 shares, and cut its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

