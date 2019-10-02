Sempra Energy (SRE) Shareholder Norinchukin Bank The Has Cut Stake as Stock Rose; Schlumberger (SLB) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Lowered Position by $99.03 Million as Shares Declined

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 38,649 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, down from 52,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $143.75. About 923,457 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 2,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 7,802 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $310.04 million, down from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 8.30M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.49 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Mutual Of America Lc has invested 0.18% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Claar Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.3% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 795 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Texas Yale Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Kistler holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 527 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1.22M shares. Magellan Asset Management stated it has 1.86 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Town Country National Bank & Trust Trust Dba First Bankers Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,810 shares. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited owns 163 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadence Management Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs has 750 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy to sell Peru businesses to China Yangtze Power for $3.59B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Sempra Energy’s (NYSE:SRE) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.06M for 19.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 7,688 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 6,466 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 447,962 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc owns 104,729 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 0.13% or 406,990 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Inverness Counsel Ltd Company Ny holds 0.01% or 5,507 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 113,601 shares. 1St Source Bancorp owns 13,387 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sun Life Financial stated it has 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wendell David Associate invested in 0.08% or 12,896 shares. The Missouri-based Country Club Tru Na has invested 0.69% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Hawaiian National Bank has 6,922 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 25,300 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Crude Oil Rockets; Now What? – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Schlumberger (SLB) Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.