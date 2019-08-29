Sempra Energy (SRE) Shareholder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose While Alpine Associates Management Has Lowered by $1.06 Million Its Holding

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 33,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 235,167 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, down from 268,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 196,398 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 14,948 shares to 130,026 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 12,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 100 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 178,023 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd accumulated 42 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,765 are owned by Sandy Spring State Bank. Coastline Trust Com invested 0.47% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cap Financial Advisers Lc owns 15,161 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 500 shares. Duncker Streett owns 175 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has 0.14% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 11.38 million are held by Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). New York-based Zimmer Prtnrs LP has invested 12.32% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 94,748 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.19% or 124,466 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Co Il invested in 22,606 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 210,690 shares to 819,891 shares, valued at $169.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.81 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lorber David A reported 19,711 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 497,900 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 207,800 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Brigade Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 2.52 million shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cohen Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.9% or 431,137 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 57,053 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Selz Capital Llc has 878,200 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 21,307 shares. Comerica Bank reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clearline Capital Lp has 2.97% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 652,648 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 42,500 shares.

