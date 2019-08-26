Sempra Energy (SRE) Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Has Upped Stake; John G Ullman & Associates Decreased Its Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) as Market Valuation Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 45,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 129,922 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 175,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.9. About 1.91M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 13,290 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 848,795 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,648 shares to 30,857 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Morningstar Emer Mkt Tilt Etf (TLTE) by 17,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,886 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Company Ma invested in 2.13 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 86,671 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Weatherly Asset L P, a California-based fund reported 3,961 shares. 22,132 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 703,862 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Com owns 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,144 shares. 12 were accumulated by C M Bidwell And Assocs. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has 19,855 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 52,013 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co reported 2.78 million shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Lc, a New York-based fund reported 19,835 shares. Cohen Mgmt reported 4,400 shares. 14,500 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Tobam accumulated 403,990 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SoCalGas and Calgren Announce Completion of Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Facility, Expected to be Largest in US – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sempra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.67 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D U Resources Grp (NYSE:MDU) by 39,350 shares to 393,471 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning Fiberglas (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Tn owns 31,017 shares. Armstrong Henry H invested in 0.37% or 30,227 shares. Moreover, Yhb Investment Advisors has 0.43% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership stated it has 0.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 62,841 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,447 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Partners Lp holds 0.42% or 18,208 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dubuque Bankshares And Trust holds 59,913 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. St Johns Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.17% or 18,883 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 14,858 shares. Page Arthur B accumulated 56,859 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 3,058 shares. Miller Investment Lp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bragg Financial reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).