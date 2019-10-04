Sempra Energy (SRE) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increased Stake by $2.15 Million; As Axogen (AXGN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 67,900 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33M, up from 52,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 1.68M shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.82 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 305,176 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tricida Inc by 30,000 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 296,500 shares to 9.16M shares, valued at $191.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 2.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.99M shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 65,039 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.05% or 377 shares. Brookmont Mgmt holds 3,333 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tobam reported 2.2% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 64,116 shares. 39,340 are owned by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Incorporated. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 62,662 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,036 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Llc reported 8,285 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru stated it has 226 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrow Finance Corporation has invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Karpus Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Massachusetts Services Ma holds 2.04 million shares. Icon Advisers has 0.21% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).