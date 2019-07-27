Sempra Energy (SRE) Shareholder Intact Investment Management Cut Position by $762,500; Bright Rock Capital Management Increased Rollins (ROL) Position by $717,500

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 2.54 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 745,048 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $332.04 million for 28.98 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 66,875 shares or 0.02% of the stock. World Asset Management reported 17,577 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. California-based Cap Ca has invested 0.44% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca owns 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,424 shares. Sterling Strategies Ltd has invested 2.49% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Adage Cap Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 340,026 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.19% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.12% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Stewart Patten Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 1,748 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). North Star Invest Management Corporation invested in 2,152 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 53,551 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 6,651 shares stake.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,700 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 536,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 28,301 shares. State Bank Of Mellon owns 2.35M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). 1832 Asset LP accumulated 2.14 million shares. 3.31M were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.03% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 25,202 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.01% or 7,413 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Schroder Invest Management Grp has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 25,085 shares. Yorktown Management Research holds 0.11% or 7,950 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 59,718 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Victory Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 105,558 shares. 1,127 are owned by Tortoise Management Limited Co. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.19% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).