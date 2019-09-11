Sempra Energy (SRE) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Increased Its Position by $21.99 Million as Share Price Rose; Lmr Partners Llp Has Decreased Hess (HES) Holding by $1.54 Million as Share Price Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10 million, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.27. About 22,465 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 85.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 25,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 4,346 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 29,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.77. About 28,902 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Markets On Edge Over Trade War Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 229,462 shares to 461,750 shares, valued at $19.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Westpac Banking invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 30,730 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Eaton Vance reported 69,555 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 164,863 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation reported 0% stake. Cap International has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). M&T Bancorporation Corporation invested in 0.01% or 20,348 shares. Mercer Advisers invested 0.16% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested in 5,061 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Prudential holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 231,554 shares. Whittier Communications reported 0.39% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 3,435 shares or 0% of the stock. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc holds 14,000 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 171 shares. 225 were accumulated by Optimum Advisors. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 400 shares. United Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 15,161 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.15% or 5,448 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Assocs Inc invested in 0.13% or 3,422 shares. Proshare Llc has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 3.86M are held by Invesco. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 11,790 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Incorporated owns 37,240 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).