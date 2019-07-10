Sempra Energy (SRE) Shareholder Ecofin LTD Has Upped Its Holding; Kiltearn Partners Llp Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.76M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 1.28 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 1.03M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Incorporated Ca holds 29,141 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 178,023 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 0% or 88 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 560,059 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 86 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 2,155 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,598 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.11% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co has 14,104 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 28,101 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.09% or 25,634 shares in its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,748 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 53,662 shares to 204,328 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 89,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,158 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $352.27M for 13.16 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 9,470 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 43,518 shares. Mai Mngmt holds 0.03% or 8,811 shares. Coho Ptnrs Ltd reported 3.3% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 67,930 were reported by Shell Asset Co. Webster Retail Bank N A has 0.04% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Atria Investments Ltd Llc holds 5,491 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantum Capital Management stated it has 0.51% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Commerce Commercial Bank holds 0.05% or 61,777 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Glenmede Tru Com Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.55 million shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 2.25% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). The Michigan-based Chem Bank has invested 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

