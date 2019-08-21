Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Value Rose While First Manhattan Company Trimmed Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Market Value Rose, Bainco International Investors Raised Its Position by $522,170

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 14,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 96,577 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16 million, down from 111,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.89. About 100,055 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $107.82. About 1.46M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Comm holds 55,170 shares. 26,914 are owned by Amarillo Retail Bank. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 1.16% stake. Greatmark Investment holds 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,010 shares. 81,513 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sirios Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 5.48% or 893,333 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na owns 2.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56,261 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 43,121 shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 1.03% or 3.61M shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc reported 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Cap has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bank Of Hawaii owns 82,234 shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt accumulated 6.52% or 153,142 shares. Strategic Services invested in 82,457 shares.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,970 shares to 9,433 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 17,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,838 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31.17 million were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md. Whittier reported 7,121 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund has 0.15% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Vanguard has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Kistler accumulated 0.03% or 557 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,142 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 17,966 shares. D E Shaw Company reported 13,759 shares. State Street reported 0.14% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Btr Capital Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,149 shares. First Personal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 385 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 53,312 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 33,061 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc holds 12,969 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,546 shares to 5,131 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).