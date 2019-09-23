Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Price Rose While Advisors Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Nokia Corp. (NOK) Holding by $374,000; Stock Value Rose

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp. (NOK) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 273,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 198,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 14.32M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 21/05/2018 – Nokia phone licensee HMD raises funding to step up growth; 07/05/2018 – Nokia Buys SpaceTime Insight to Expand Its IoT Software Portfolio and Accelerate Vertical Application Devt; 28/03/2018 – REG-Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Changing fortunes for Nokia and Ericsson; 28/03/2018 – Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs Guidance Despite Expected Eeakness in Networks Business in 1H18; 21/03/2018 – Arch-rivals Ericsson and Nokia enter final lap of the race to 5G; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA’S AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – F-Prime Capital Partners Announces Parker Moss as New Entrepreneur-in-Residence; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 56,314 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, up from 53,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.94. About 546,147 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,214 shares to 54,298 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 14,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,994 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $115.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) by 8,073 shares to 38,752 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.