Sempra Energy (SRE) Reaches $142.48 High on Aug, 30; Granahan Investment Management Upped Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Stake By $478,776

The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) reached all time high today, Aug, 30 and still has $146.75 target or 3.00% above today’s $142.48 share price. This indicates more upside for the $39.05 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $146.75 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.17 billion more. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.48. About 83,392 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) stake by 48.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 79,796 shares as Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)’s stock rose 0.42%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 245,101 shares with $1.67 million value, up from 165,305 last quarter. Sotherly Hotels now has $95.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 2,637 shares traded. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has risen 2.31% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sotherly Hotels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SOHO); 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 Rev $167.8M-$169.1M; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11.5c; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – SEES 2018 HOTEL EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 31.4 PCT AND 31.6 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Relaunches Wilmington Hotel as Hotel Ballast; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC QUARTERLY FFO PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.29

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.05 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 20.53 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold Sempra Energy shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 178,699 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2.08M shares. Newfocus Grp Ltd Liability holds 1.16% or 18,469 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Northern Corporation invested in 3.63 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hightower Advisors invested 0.3% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Caprock Grp Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com owns 173,338 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset L P has 0.46% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor has invested 1.52% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 407,300 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo accumulated 11,354 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt holds 0.16% or 88,747 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameron LNG Train 1 starts commercial operations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sempra Energy Media Statement On Agreements For Mexican Pipelines – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sempra Energy (SRE) CEO Jeff Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sempra Energy has $14200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $141’s average target is -1.04% below currents $142.48 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Thursday, March 28. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $134 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Thursday, May 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.