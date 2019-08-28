Sempra Energy (SRE) Reaches $141.44 52-Week High; Md Sass Investors Services Lowered Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake

The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) hit a new 52-week high and has $152.76 target or 8.00% above today’s $141.44 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $38.83 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $152.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.11B more. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 71,246 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 14.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 115,025 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 673,071 shares with $28.59M value, down from 788,096 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $8.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 67,677 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy has $56 highest and $43 lowest target. $48.40’s average target is 36.41% above currents $35.48 stock price. NRG Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $46 target in Monday, March 25 report. Citigroup maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NRG in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated holds 31,019 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 222,507 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has 15,953 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.05% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 6,828 shares. Moreover, Wright Investors Serv Inc has 0.27% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 15,762 shares. Invesco owns 2.56M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.50 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Magnetar Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 8,889 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 7,148 shares. Atria Lc reported 7,883 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 160,330 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased Bausch Health Cos Inc stake by 115,750 shares to 1.01 million valued at $24.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) stake by 106,086 shares and now owns 558,674 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold Sempra Energy shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 6,651 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn accumulated 1,816 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs reported 5,264 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 3,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited reported 163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Incorporated holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 35,000 shares. Adage Partners Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 340,026 shares. Capital Research Global, California-based fund reported 4.30M shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.23% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cambridge Invest, a Iowa-based fund reported 14,110 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 11,981 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cap Int Limited Ca reported 12,468 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 78,938 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sempra Energy has $14200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $141’s average target is -0.31% below currents $141.44 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 23. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14100 target in Friday, August 16 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 28.