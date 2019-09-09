Sempra Energy (SRE) Position Increased by Electron Capital Partners Llc; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Value Rose, Torray Lowered Its Stake

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 178,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.80M, down from 183,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $160.2. About 820,230 shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10 million, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 844,700 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $116.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sempra Energy Media Statement On Agreements For Mexican Pipelines – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SoCalGas and Electrochaea Announce Commissioning of New Biomethanation Reactor System Pilot Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $179.75 million for 35.76 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares to 18,014 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP).

