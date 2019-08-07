Sempra Energy (SRE) Position Has Lifted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp; Pacad Investment LTD Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Decreased by $432,600 as Share Value Rose

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 81.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 12,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 790,078 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – GTHX STARTS PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF G1T38, TAGRISSO COMBO; 24/04/2018 – #3 AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer $AZN; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Luye Pharma to Pay $538M Plus a Milestone Payment; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 965.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 52,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.8. About 305,220 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,418 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc accumulated 19,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenleaf holds 0% or 2,358 shares. Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% or 171 shares in its portfolio. Company Bankshares reported 34,870 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 3.75 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 56,731 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.82M shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Kentucky Retirement holds 11,981 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 297,493 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 733 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability accumulated 8,129 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprague Res Lp (NYSE:SRLP) by 475,600 shares to 17,500 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 664,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.08M shares, and cut its stake in Altus Midstream Co.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.32 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 10,000 shares to 20,950 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 9,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).