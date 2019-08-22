Sempra Energy (SRE) Position Has Increased by Electron Capital Partners Llc; Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $656,526 as Stock Value Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10 million, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 43,709 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 2,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 17,168 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, down from 19,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $238.53. About 408,471 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate reported 18,305 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.11% or 6,887 shares. Kistler holds 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 557 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 12,459 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications holds 22,951 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,810 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors has 0.26% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 33,980 shares. 3,615 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership. Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 4,423 shares. Atwood And Palmer has 4,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 0.08% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 127,604 shares. Reaves W H has invested 4.87% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SoCalGas and Electrochaea Announce Commissioning of New Biomethanation Reactor System Pilot Project – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SoCalGas and Calgren Announce Completion of Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Facility, Expected to be Largest in US – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,324 shares to 70,436 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 22,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.82 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.