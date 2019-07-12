Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Valuation Rose While Comerica Bank Decreased Its Stake by $572,516; Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed Paccar (PCAR) Stake by $2.41 Million

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 4,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,036 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, down from 64,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $139.45. About 194,268 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 44.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 35,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,320 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 78,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 117,473 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.81 EPS, up 13.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $627.09M for 9.93 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $333.78 million for 28.81 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

