Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding Boosted by Rare Infrastructure Ltd; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Upped Its Carnival (CCL) Position by $7.50 Million; Stock Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 950,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.18M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.84 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 258,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 941,060 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.44 million, up from 682,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $139.89. About 1.04 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 2.23M shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $37.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 306,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,407 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp has 0.44% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 22.12M are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc accumulated 6,465 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Financial Counselors Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 2,380 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.17% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Lord Abbett Limited Com owns 506,944 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 229,143 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc accumulated 13,746 shares. Clenar Muke Llc invested 0.77% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 10,906 shares. Pure Financial Advsr has invested 0.51% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has 1,923 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 242,200 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Eagle Global Advsrs Limited reported 72,830 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Serv Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ww Asset Mgmt owns 27,308 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Delphi Ma holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 26,374 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 833,700 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 3.35 million shares. Private Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 18,866 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 642,932 shares or 0.05% of the stock. M Holding Securities owns 16,290 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 18,944 shares. Stralem Inc, New York-based fund reported 117,955 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 0.26% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 2.17M shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 100,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 7,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,072 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

