Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Todd Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $7.49 Million; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Lowered as Shares Declined

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 72.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 59,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 142,992 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, up from 83,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 397,027 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 21,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 145,646 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 167,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 887,812 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/05/2018 – 32XF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – Agria Corporation Reiterates Need for ADS Holders to Take Action on ADR Program Termination; 10/04/2018 – 90MG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 25/04/2018 – 93SH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon 1Q-End Assets Under Custody/Admin $33.5 Trillion, Up 9%; 14/03/2018 – 83LR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Smithfield Tru Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Brown Advisory reported 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Capital Guardian Tru reported 176,204 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 229,143 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 913,400 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 5,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Davidson Advsrs has invested 1.25% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cibc owns 1,923 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0.37% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 703,862 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Opus Cap Gru Ltd has invested 0.18% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Motco has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 22,132 shares.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22,512 shares to 399,851 shares, valued at $15.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 40,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,920 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Hi Etf by 43,925 shares to 113,901 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Select Divid Etf (DVY).

