Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increased Stake; International Value Advisers Holding in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Raised by $3.51 Million

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 37,963 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 965.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 52,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 1.09 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 782,023 shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $186.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 122,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

