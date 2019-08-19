Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.75 Million as Stock Rose; Hood River Capital Management Position in Encore Wire (WIRE) Has Boosted by $10.93 Million as Shares Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 136.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 191,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 332,089 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 140,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 25,999 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE); 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 370,340 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.61 million, down from 384,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $139.69. About 639,730 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,549 shares to 573,541 shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 28,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,446 shares, and cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 16,200 shares to 120,510 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.