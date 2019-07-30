Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Electron Capital Partners Upped Its Stake by $21.99 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Keystone Financial Planning Lifted Its Stake

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10M, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.2. About 108,757 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,239 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 4,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $369.64. About 71,063 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed wins nearly $250 million NASA contract to build supersonic plane – without the sonic boom; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 04/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE MILITARY AIRCRAFT SALE TO GERMANY FOR ESTIMATED COST OF $1.4 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 NET SALES $50,350 MLN $51,850 MLN

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “SoCalGas Alerts Customers About Possible Utility Earthquake Valve Scam – GuruFocus.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SoCalGas and Calgren Announce Completion of Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Facility, Expected to be Largest in US – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SoCalGas Named a Leader in Promoting Energy-Efficient Construction by US Environmental Protection Agency – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0% or 950 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank holds 0.18% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 86,671 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 1.04M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 10,772 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 3.86M shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 23,118 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Company has 633,207 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 151 shares. Financial Architects Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 1.07M were accumulated by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 3,549 shares. Cbre Clarion Lc holds 0.11% or 53,792 shares. Kistler holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 557 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 7,605 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking owns 218,387 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turkey receives first Russian S-400 shipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 6,647 shares. $229,533 worth of stock was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Altfest L J holds 0.81% or 19,360 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap Corp accumulated 0% or 1,028 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares holds 0.51% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 33,863 shares. Lazard Asset Llc stated it has 29,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers reported 13,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 117,873 shares. Spc Fin Inc holds 8,277 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). American Grp holds 0.14% or 125,078 shares. Choate Invest Advisors owns 1,270 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 28,360 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,470 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated owns 730 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. City Holdings has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).