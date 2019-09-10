Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Electron Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake by $21.99 Million; As Mccormick & Co Non Vtg (MKC) Shares Rose, Bahl & Gaynor Cut Its Position by $49.05 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10 million, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 1.03M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Non Vtg (MKC) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 327,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 318,527 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.98 million, down from 645,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $161.2. About 417,715 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Management has 0.59% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1.11M shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.14% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 142,992 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). First Tru Advsrs LP holds 319,754 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Capital International Ca accumulated 12,468 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York owns 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 722 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0.17% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Stewart Patten Co Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 1,748 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 0.05% or 3,874 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 0.02% or 19,855 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 461,518 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc has 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,000 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubbell Inc by 14,175 shares to 74,511 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 100,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $168.76M for 31.24 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.