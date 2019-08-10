Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Boosted Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Santa Barbara Asset Management Upped by $51.94 Million Its Holding

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 119,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.29M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 1.09 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3.30 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.78 million, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,096 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $145.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares to 67,511 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 726,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

