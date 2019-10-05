Sempra Energy (SRE) EPS Estimated At $1.41; Lydall (LDL)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Lydall Inc (LDL) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 60 funds started new and increased holdings, while 40 sold and decreased positions in Lydall Inc. The funds in our database reported: 15.08 million shares, down from 15.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Lydall Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 40 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report $1.41 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 14.63% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. SRE’s profit would be $381.99M giving it 26.10 P/E if the $1.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, Sempra Energy’s analysts see 28.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $147.23. About 943,240 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold Sempra Energy shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 127,962 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 21 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 814,081 shares. Pitcairn reported 2,043 shares. Crow Point Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.74% or 305,000 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel holds 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 7,024 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates owns 0.07% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 346,875 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 789,262 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Montag A Assocs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 2,853 are held by Telos Cap Mngmt Inc. Personal Capital Advsrs invested in 19,020 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 431,532 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 229,669 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 15,942 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.89 billion. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 21.2 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Among 5 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sempra Energy has $16200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $154.40’s average target is 4.87% above currents $147.23 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, September 30. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 24 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $15100 target in Tuesday, October 1 report.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $394.70 million. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers divisions. It has a 38.32 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. for 248,329 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 112,528 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 0.79% invested in the company for 54,298 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,186 shares.

The stock increased 2.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 68,149 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (LDL) has declined 48.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals