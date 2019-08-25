Sempra Energy (SRE) and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) Comparison side by side

Both Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy 130 3.15 N/A 3.75 36.11 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 1 0.43 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sempra Energy and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy 0.00% 7% 1.7% Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -20.8% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Sempra Energy’s 0.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sempra Energy is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sempra Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sempra Energy and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 2 1 2.33 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Sempra Energy’s average target price is $141, while its potential upside is 1.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sempra Energy and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.42% and 24.9%. Insiders held 0.1% of Sempra Energy shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sempra Energy -3.1% -0.9% 7.31% 17.87% 18.3% 25.18% Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 3.75% 3.79% -18.52% -2.64% -44.99% 3.77%

For the past year Sempra Energy has stronger performance than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters. Its Southern California Gas Company segment purchases, transports, sells, distributes, and stores natural gas. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had approximately 5.9 million customer meters. The companyÂ’s Sempra South American Utilities segment provides electricity distribution services through 10,118 miles of distribution lines, 352 miles of transmission lines, and 48 substations located in the region of ValparaÃ­so in central Chile, as well as through 13,763 miles of distribution lines, 194 miles of transmission lines, and 39 substations located in the Cusco region of Peru. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas pipelines, ethane systems, and a liquid petroleum gas pipeline and associated storage terminals; electric generation facilities; natural gas distribution systems; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals. The companyÂ’s Sempra Renewables segment is involved in the investment and development of wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment invests in and develops LNG-related infrastructure in North America; develops and operates natural gas storage facilities in Alabama and Mississippi; and owns a liquefaction project in Louisiana. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.