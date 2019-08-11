Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Holder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined, Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 1.09M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Incorporated stated it has 67,852 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Menta Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 3,721 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service owns 341 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 852 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Paloma Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 588 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.34% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Montecito National Bank Tru invested 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Carlson Cap LP stated it has 147,877 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.46% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Kingfisher Ltd reported 2,854 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 479 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd invested in 28,181 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 78,540 shares to 34,277 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 55,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,460 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 14,515 shares to 28,370 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).