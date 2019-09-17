Semper Augustus Investments Group Upped Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position; As Wix.Com (WIX) Share Value Rose, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lowered Stake

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 113,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 288,349 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09M, up from 174,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 4.85 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.17. About 222,971 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 157,094 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated invested in 31,267 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc reported 3.61M shares stake. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 1.64 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management accumulated 6,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Hollencrest Cap has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Regions Fincl Corp holds 7,421 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Washington-based Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Bp Public Limited Com has 0.63% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Private Harbour Mngmt & Counsel reported 9,199 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4,418 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wix -3% after cutting FY view – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wix to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.