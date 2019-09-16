Semper Augustus Investments Group Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; CHANCELLOR GROUP (CHAG) Shorts Raised By 0.8%

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 34.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 58,809 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 113,915 shares with $9.55M value, down from 172,724 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $107.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 2.79M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal

CHANCELLOR GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CHAG) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. CHAG’s SI was 50,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 50,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 507 days are for CHANCELLOR GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CHAG)’s short sellers to cover CHAG’s short positions. It closed at $0.0032 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chancellor Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $230,825. It operates through Production and Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates approximately five oil wells in Gray County in the Texas Panhandle, including four actively producing oil wells and one water disposal well.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company holds 1,163 shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv has 0.67% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cognios Capital Ltd Llc, Kansas-based fund reported 27,255 shares. Moreover, Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.85% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 122,355 shares. Indiana Tru And Management Comm stated it has 2,961 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,300 shares. Shell Asset Management Com holds 239,069 shares. Iberiabank Corp reported 0.95% stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department reported 0.3% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.15M shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vision invested in 1.94% or 88,254 shares. Cadence Management Limited Co holds 4,245 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks Corp has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 0.41% above currents $89.81 stock price. Starbucks Corp had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 18. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, April 26 report. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.86M for 32.08 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

