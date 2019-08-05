Semper Augustus Investments Group Stake in Nike (NKE) Trimmed by $2.19 Million as Share Price Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Lifted Position by $1.82 Million

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 5.27M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 66,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,517 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.