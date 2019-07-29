Semper Augustus Investments Group Stake in Nike (NKE) Decreased by $2.19 Million as Share Price Declined; Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Shareholder Delphi Management Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 3,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,946 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 18,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.82 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,039 are owned by Eqis Mgmt. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 74,870 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.72% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Foundation reported 19,103 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc accumulated 12,070 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.36% or 20,696 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank owns 45,671 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Parsons Inc Ri holds 0.56% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 61,293 shares. Hitchwood Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.18 million shares. Principal Grp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.01 million shares. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 12,395 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Saturna Cap holds 0.08% or 32,183 shares. 889,342 were accumulated by Sei. National Asset owns 14,637 shares. Private Na reported 20,419 shares.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 100,879 shares. Hbk Lp stated it has 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Girard Prns Limited reported 79,619 shares stake. Bronson Point Limited Liability stated it has 40,000 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Edgewood Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 2,600 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amer Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 5.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rampart Invest Management Com Limited Liability Company holds 67,606 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 21,101 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 9,000 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,994 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,585 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Foster Motley Inc holds 0.15% or 9,256 shares.