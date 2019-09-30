Semper Augustus Investments Group Stake in Mercury Genl New (MCY) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Blackrock Has Lowered Its Holding in Kirby (KEX) by $5.30 Million

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 67,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 5.06 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.85M, down from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.68. About 130,094 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 44,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The hedge fund held 108,043 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, down from 153,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 95,375 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 10,955 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 0.05% or 114,968 shares. Citigroup accumulated 13,919 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 18,346 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Victory Cap Inc holds 0.05% or 372,215 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation reported 254,938 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. 5,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Macquarie reported 101,445 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) or 3,814 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7,124 shares. 1.65M are held by Invesco Limited. Stifel has invested 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY).

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.82M for 15.57 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 4,543 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 823 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,613 shares. Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 15,375 shares. 21,797 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Callahan Advisors Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 2,550 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 96,141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Chase Inv Counsel has invested 0.24% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Schroder Inv Mngmt stated it has 613,339 shares. 31,436 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 1,521 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Impala Asset Lc has invested 2.86% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Group Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.41 million shares to 53.01 million shares, valued at $1.20B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.52 million for 29.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

