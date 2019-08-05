Semper Augustus Investments Group Raised Avx New (AVX) Position; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $11.22 during the last trading session, reaching $192.8. About 37.34M shares traded or 38.07% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 196,592 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.