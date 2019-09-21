Semper Augustus Investments Group Maintains Holding in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM); Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $4.41 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 401,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.40 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.84 million, up from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 6.48 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 113,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 288,349 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09M, up from 174,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 5.73 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 302,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,932 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise has 1.51 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 16,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1,503 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 25,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% or 13.49 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 482,013 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.72 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpine Assoc Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 7.23 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 120,519 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 14,424 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.26% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Putnam Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 540,355 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 324,821 shares. Hm Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.26% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 171,830 shares. Shelton Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 39,556 shares.

