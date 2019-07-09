Semper Augustus Investments Group Lowered Nike (NKE) Holding by $2.19 Million; Share Value Declined; Veracyte (VCYT) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $68.55 Million as Stock Price Rose

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 2.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) by 77.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 2.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 809,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, down from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 190,218 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.67 million activity. Anderson Bonnie H sold 25,500 shares worth $389,897.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 930,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 90 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). State Bank Of Mellon has 151,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% or 205,129 shares in its portfolio. 34,038 were accumulated by Art Limited Liability. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Birchview Capital Lp holds 0.55% or 34,767 shares. Northern Trust owns 345,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited owns 446,684 shares.

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New operating chief at Veracyte – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 21, 2019 : BCRX, PDD, SQQQ, NOK, KSS, QQQ, VCYT, AMD, LYG, MNK, RELX, STM – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reports Positive Long-Term Efficacy Data For Psoriasis Drug, Provention Bio Offering – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Veracyte Announces New Publication of Data Demonstrating Real-World Performance of the Afirma GSC in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Trade Nike’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Things Nike Management Wants You to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,769 shares in its portfolio. Field And Main Fincl Bank accumulated 4,600 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Lincoln National holds 9,963 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Middleton And Ma invested in 0.41% or 30,687 shares. Fragasso Gru has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Addenda Capital Inc accumulated 122,204 shares. Choate Invest Advsr reported 18,128 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 102,131 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Co reported 29,369 shares. Monetary Incorporated holds 13,550 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 92,457 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 23,380 shares. Cambridge Trust reported 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 67,700 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Essex Financial Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).