Semper Augustus Investments Group Lowered By $2.79 Million Its Mercury Genl New (MCY) Stake; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) stake by 29.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 44,992 shares as Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY)’s stock rose 3.43%. The Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 108,043 shares with $6.75M value, down from 153,035 last quarter. Mercury Genl Corp New now has $3.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 67,612 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY)

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 44.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 77,600 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 94,900 shares with $5.06 million value, down from 172,500 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $49.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 1.51M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 25,324 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) or 68,002 shares. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,693 shares. Dupont Capital Corp holds 17,247 shares. Whittier Comm invested in 6,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 586,762 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Principal Fincl Gp invested in 155,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 65,845 are held by Natixis Advsr L P. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 403,066 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 4,216 shares. Frontier holds 1.45% or 346,679 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.82 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Galapagos Nv stake by 51,120 shares to 63,973 valued at $8.25M in 2019Q2. It also upped Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) stake by 89,400 shares and now owns 260,600 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0.52% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 69.65M shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Covington Capital Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 1St Source Fincl Bank accumulated 9,488 shares. Advisor Llc holds 22,305 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,071 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Finemark Bancorporation And Trust holds 0.03% or 9,387 shares in its portfolio. Somerset invested 0.5% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Vanguard reported 67.95M shares. Torray Limited, Maryland-based fund reported 319,661 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2.45M shares. Lincluden Management stated it has 68,615 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has 195,844 shares. Korea Invest has 542,332 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.63 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.