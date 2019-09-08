Semper Augustus Investments Group Lifted Position in Avx New (AVX) by $872,253; As Evertec (EVTC) Shares Rose, Rivulet Capital Has Increased Its Position

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 million, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 411,113 shares traded or 13.59% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 113,871 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 126,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services Inc holds 0% or 133,659 shares. 378,034 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 7,761 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 508,916 shares stake. 25,048 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 155,550 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 39,079 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 1.44M shares stake. Moreover, Aqr Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 595,054 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc accumulated 5,085 shares. Assetmark owns 297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd invested in 0% or 156,174 shares.

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EVERTEC Commits $100000 for Hurricane Relief in the Bahamas – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some AVX (NYSE:AVX) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AVX: Investing In Japanese Style Companies For Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AVX is Showcasing Cutting-Edge Component Solutions at The Battery Show 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.