Semper Augustus Investments Group Lifted Its Position in Avx New (AVX) by $872,253; As Honeywell International (HON) Share Value Rose, Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Lowered Its Stake

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 120,302 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AVX (NYSE:AVX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AVX is Presenting & Exhibiting at CMSE 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AVX Releases Superlative New Series of Tantalum Capacitors for Automotive & Industrial Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX Announces New Additions to MIL-PRF-39006 QPL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 24,735 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Co reported 252,100 shares stake. Wellington Management Group Llp stated it has 33,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 788,962 are held by Northern Corporation. State Street owns 1.08M shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 20,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 148,100 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 85,157 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 3,566 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity holds 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) or 44,919 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp holds 15,245 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest invested in 0.01% or 70,800 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $116,281 activity.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 141,100 shares. Cincinnati Casualty owns 50,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 14,716 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Patten Grp reported 10,238 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.93% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Eqis Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Regents Of The University Of California invested in 1.44% or 4,223 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 160,887 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp, New York-based fund reported 183,630 shares. Saturna Cap Corp stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Da Davidson And owns 66,630 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Foster & Motley Inc reported 0.56% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cipher LP stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.