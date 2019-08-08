Semper Augustus Investments Group Lifted Its Position in Avx New (AVX) as Market Valuation Declined; Albion Financial Group Has Upped Holding in Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 37,593 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (GPC) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 17,733 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 14,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Genuine Parts Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $91.18. About 102,405 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First City Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 4,925 shares. Regions Corporation has 0.21% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cibc Ww Corporation has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Whitnell stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa invested in 0.12% or 9,577 shares. 49,743 are owned by Huntington Retail Bank. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 810,367 shares. Montag A Associates Inc reported 59,212 shares. Monroe Natl Bank Trust Mi invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Hbk Invs LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,816 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AVX is Presenting & Exhibiting at APEC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for Jul 26: TWTR, YNDX, AVX – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX Announces the Completion of its Largest Global MLCC Manufacturing Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6,221 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Group Ltd Company invested in 1.56% or 146,367 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.58 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co invested in 0% or 10,600 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited holds 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) or 17,875 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 580,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 0.29% or 25,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 47,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 200,079 shares. 184,092 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Limited Com. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0% or 33,439 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 50,817 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.