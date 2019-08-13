Semper Augustus Investments Group Lifted Holding in Avx New (AVX); Hound Partners Stake In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Increased

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $137.74. About 10.28M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 95,229 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) or 33,439 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 6,221 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 71,466 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 109,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Co reported 0.03% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 580,290 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 33,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 669,861 shares. 1.08M are held by State Street. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 238,696 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 25,500 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,717 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Grp Ltd holds 1.56% or 146,367 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AVX Announces New Additions to MIL-PRF-39006 QPL – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AVX Releases Superlative New Series of Tantalum Capacitors for Automotive & Industrial Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Swing Trade Setup In AVX Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 160,691 are held by Pacific Inv Mgmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 1.69 million shares stake. First Washington Corp invested 5.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acropolis Investment Ltd holds 34,231 shares. Pictet Natl Bank & Ltd accumulated 0.88% or 17,070 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 196,645 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Investec Asset Ltd holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.39 million shares. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Filament Ltd Liability Com holds 1.6% or 40,737 shares. Crystal Rock Mngmt owns 27,555 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 20,776 shares. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 0.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,952 shares. 6,414 are owned by Td Mngmt Lc.