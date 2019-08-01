Semper Augustus Investments Group Lifted Holding in Avx New (AVX); El Paso Electric Co (EE) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in El Paso Electric Co (EE) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 117 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 46,720 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75B, down from 46,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in El Paso Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 255,614 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 08/03/2018 Rep. Will Hurd: BREAKING: El Paso Electric to Provide Credits to Texas Consumers Due to Tax Reform; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 16/04/2018 – US Customs: The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Border Safety Initiative; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CONTINUES WITH ‘STAND-ALONE’ PLAN; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 428,348 shares traded or 57.00% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 70,719 shares to 598,598 shares, valued at $10.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 13,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.08% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) or 15,208 shares. Blackrock holds 6.12 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 77,255 were accumulated by Kennedy Mgmt. Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 36,372 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 23,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 76,930 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc. South Dakota Inv Council has 12,800 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 66,060 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 30,145 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,960 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Sageworth holds 0.01% or 785 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 116,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc accumulated 181,638 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 6.24M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Lc invested in 13,423 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.01% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 5.50 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 184,340 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited invested in 0.1% or 5,840 shares. Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Citigroup owns 17,687 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech invested in 0% or 44,919 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 10,600 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 30,953 shares. 30,511 were reported by Sei Invs. Hsbc Plc holds 26,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.