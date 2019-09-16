Semper Augustus Investments Group Lifted By $4.33 Million Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake; Shorts at CGX ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES (CGXEF) Lowered By 10.55%

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 65.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc acquired 113,823 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 288,349 shares with $11.09 million value, up from 174,526 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $31.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 5.45M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 11.89% above currents $38.44 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, September 9. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 9. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 164 were reported by Hilton Cap Ltd Llc. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 32,800 were accumulated by Loews. Amp Invsts reported 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Citigroup holds 1.82 million shares. Amer Century Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bartlett & Comm Limited Company accumulated 171 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division has 0.12% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company invested in 1.83 million shares. Moreover, F&V Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3.64% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 159,025 shares. 6,093 are held by Inverness Counsel Ltd Co New York. Mountain Lake Invest Ltd Co holds 35,000 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 706 shares.

