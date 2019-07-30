Semper Augustus Investments Group Lifted Avx New (AVX) Holding by $872,253; Stock Price Declined; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Declined, Norris Perne & French Llp Has Lifted Stake by $473,193

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 534,573 shares traded or 96.60% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,345 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 74,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 3.99M shares traded or 19.71% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was made by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 7,325 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.85% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 560,876 shares. Old National State Bank In has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Private Tru Na reported 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 639 shares. Texas Bancorp Incorporated Tx reported 3,443 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldg invested in 22,813 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 142,144 shares. Northstar Grp Incorporated holds 8,597 shares. Fcg Advsr Lc accumulated 2,325 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 104,854 shares. Perella Weinberg Mgmt LP owns 17,047 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct stated it has 111,011 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree stated it has 3,211 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 87,066 shares to 2,744 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc Com (NYSE:HUBS) by 7,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,200 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC).

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

