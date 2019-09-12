Semper Augustus Investments Group Increased Its Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by $4.33 Million; Bar Harbor Trust Services Cut Citigroup New (C) Stake by $826,000 as Valuation Rose

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 113,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 288,349 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09 million, up from 174,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 8.27 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 14.35 million shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Israel-based Psagot House has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Yhb Inv Advsrs reported 64,394 shares. 3,264 were reported by Flow Traders Us Limited Company. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 87,929 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 6,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.55% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.59 million shares. Marathon Trading Invest Lc invested in 0.1% or 15,459 shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,498 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability holds 52,436 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2,603 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.38% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 56,852 shares. Beach Counsel Pa reported 175,191 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny stated it has 12,800 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Emory University holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 28,938 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Company has 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,376 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 1.20M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Cap Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cannell Peter B And Company invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.36% or 116,959 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.4% or 1.01M shares. Lpl Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.42M shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 22,039 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 56 shares. City Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.39% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 73,334 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 178,651 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt reported 6,444 shares.