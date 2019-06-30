Semper Augustus Investments Group Holding in Avx New (AVX) Upped by $872,253 as Share Price Declined; Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Position Held by Brigade Capital Management Lp

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 471,891 shares traded or 59.90% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since June 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 27/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Chrysaor for the Rowan Gorilla Vll; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – WILL RECONVENE 2018 AGM ON MAY 25; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Adjourns Annual Meeting to Give Holders More Time to Vote; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 15/05/2018 – Luminus Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Rowan Cos; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Com invested in 111,072 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 76,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adirondack Rech And Inc has 1.14% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Alpine Associate Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% or 242,985 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 125,000 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) or 82,728 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 175,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 1,194 shares. Numerixs Techs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 42,600 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 50,331 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 22,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial reported 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Havens Advsrs Ltd Company reported 60,000 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trecora Res (NYSE:TREC) by 62,131 shares to 690,013 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halcon Res Corp by 464,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $116,281 activity.