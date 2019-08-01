Semper Augustus Investments Group Holding in Avx New (AVX) Raised as Share Value Declined; Hartford Investment Management Co Lowered Its Sherwin Williams (SHW) Stake by $744,760

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 1,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 8,813 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 10,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $515.52. About 397,702 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 298,872 shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 908 are held by Loomis Sayles And L P. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Aqr Cap Mngmt holds 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) or 40,706 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 47,966 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.1% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 97,006 shares. Geode reported 569,417 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com holds 25,500 shares. Jolley Asset Lc stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) or 109,004 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 37 shares. Meeder Asset Inc owns 6,221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Service Automobile Association stated it has 24,735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moors & Cabot invested in 87,742 shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 85,157 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd owns 1,011 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 67 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd invested in 521 shares. Comml Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Torray Ltd Liability Com holds 1.72% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 37,830 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 893 shares. Cls Invs Ltd owns 34 shares. 1,526 were reported by Brookstone Cap Mgmt. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jag Cap Management Ltd, Missouri-based fund reported 22,583 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Tru has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kwmg Limited Liability Com reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 588,224 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,117 shares. Diversified Tru accumulated 1,184 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Bank Of New York Mell (NYSE:BK) by 10,506 shares to 139,133 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).