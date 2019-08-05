Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Upped Its Avx New (AVX) Stake by $872,253; As Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined, Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed Position by $105.79 Million

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 313,813 shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.00 million, down from 4.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.67M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AVX Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AVX Corporation Announces Preliminary First Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX is Presenting & Exhibiting at CMSE 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Not Buying Carnival Corporation’s Recent Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 383,152 shares to 7.94M shares, valued at $331.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 70,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.54 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

