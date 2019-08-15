Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Upped Holding in Avx New (AVX) by $872,253 as Stock Price Declined; Silchester International Investors Llp Increases Holding in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM)

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 398,388 shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 236,405 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 210,882 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13,423 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Company holds 30,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 33,439 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 13,625 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Axa reported 186,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 443,170 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 64,944 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Renaissance Techs holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 107,200 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 51,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

