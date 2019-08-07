Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Upped Avx New (AVX) Position by $872,253 as Stock Declined; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Increased Position in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $302,910

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 66,896 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 284,237 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb reported 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Raymond James & accumulated 0% or 10,187 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Hightower Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 146,200 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,090 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Lc has 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 844,207 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 78,033 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Citadel Llc owns 38,922 shares. Ameritas Partners has invested 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Pnc Serv Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bankshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). King Luther Cap Corp has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 13.84M are held by Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Sei Investments Company owns 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 4,881 shares.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,364 shares to 29,530 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 10,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,044 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.